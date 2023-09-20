Count Dirk Nowitzki among the many Dallas Wings fans still fawning over Satou Sabally's epic performance in the postseason opener. Not that he's surprised by what she's done throughout a breakout 2023 season, though. The Dallas Mavericks and German basketball legend has for years been directly involved in Sabally's ongoing rise toward WNBA superstardom—a journey that could soon include his signature fadeaway jumper.

Nowitzki chimed in from courtside of the Wings' first-round playoff matchup with the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, bursting with joy and pride over his fellow countrywoman's overall improvement and recent play.

“I'm so happy for her. She's worked extremely hard. She's gotten better from year to year,” Nowitzki said. “She's added stuff—she added the range, she added the floaters and she's been super fun to watch,” he said. “…I've tried to help her whenever I can. She's working extremely hard and that always pays off.”

One thing Sabally hasn't made a part of her game? The so-called “Dirk fade” that helped propel Nowitzki to legend status with the Mavs. Bad news for the rest of the W, though: It may not be long before Sabally masters it.

“That’s coming next!” Nowitzki said when asked if she'd added his iconic move.

Dirk on Satou Sabally: "I'm so happy for her. She's worked extremely hard … I've tried to help her whenever I can. She's working extremely hard and that always pays off." "But did she add the Dirk fadeaway?" "That's coming next." 😂 pic.twitter.com/PS9I2DyWCZ — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) September 20, 2023

Satou Sabally, whose mother is German and spent much of her childhood in Berlin, emerged into one of the WNBA's best players this season, averaging 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game en route to Most Improved Player of the Year honors. She was utterly dominant in Dallas' Game 1 thrashing of Atlanta on Friday, finishing with 32 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Sabally and the Wings beat the Dream in Game 2, advancing to their first Western Conference Semifinals since 2009.