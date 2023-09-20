Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings didn't just annihilate the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. The Wings also made history following their 101-74 conquest of Atlanta to sweep their first-round playoff series.

Ogunbowale scored 20 points for the Wings and received plenty of help in Game 2. Six other players, namely Satou Sabally (13), Awak Kuier (13), Teaira McCowan (12), Kelani Brown (12), Crystal Dangerfield (11), and Natasha Howard (10) scored in double-digits. Consequently, the Wings became the first team in league playoff history to feature seven players with double-digit outputs.

Not only that, but their 27-point drubbing of the Dream was also their biggest playoff victory in franchise history, per ESPN Stats & Info. It was an emphatic way of ending their best-of-three round one series.

The Wings advance to the semifinals after defeating the Dream by 27 points in Game 2, their largest win a playoff game in franchise history. The Wings are also the 1st team in WNBA history to have 7 double-digit scorers in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/55ZDWwRADK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 20, 2023

Arike Ogunbowale has taken a heavier scoring load this season with the departure of Marina Mabrey to the Chicago Sky. The two-f0rmer Notre Dame basketball stalwarts helped the Wings make consecutive playoff appearances in 2021 and 2022.

Ogunbowale has held her out against other scorers such as the Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd in 2023. With the Wings' impressive performance on Tuesday, it appears they don't need Arike Ogunbowale to carry the load for them anymore. The Wings have also relied on Satou Sabally all season long. Recent Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitizki even had some kind words for her after the win over the Dream on Tuesday.

Now, a much bigger challenge lies ahead for the Wings – the defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces. The two teams will collide in the best-of-five semifinals later this week. Ogunbowale and Co. will have their hands full against A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, and Kelsey Plum.

The Wings are also making their first semifinals appearance since they changed their team name (they were previously known as the Tulsa Shock) in 2016. Can they make it past Wilson and the Aces? It should be an exciting matchup from the get-go.