DALLAS — New Dallas Wings head coach Chris Koclanes had his introductory press conference via Zoom on Thursday. Koclanes addressed a number of topics, including Wings star Arike Ogunbowale's impressive career and future goals.

“She's accomplished so much already with all her All-Star appearances, her MVPs in the All-Star game, fastest to 4,000 points. She's proved already that she is one of the best scorers that this game has ever seen,” Koclanes said of Ogunbowale. “For Arike, as we continue to build our relationship, and I continue to learn her and what makes her go… I'm excited to see how I can help her get to that next level.

“That next level is leading a team to a championship… I'm excited to be able to partner with Arike and use her as a thought partner and value and leverage all her experiences.”

Satou Sabally recently announced that she is planning to leave the Wings. Sabally announced her decision following Koclanes' press conference. Although potentially losing Sabally to another team is far from ideal, Koclanes is excited to coach Ogunbowale.

“How are we gonna utilize her (Ogunbowale)? On and off the ball, you can plug her anywhere, she can always go and get a bucket whenever you need it,” Koclanes said. “As a coach, it's nice to have that. And at the same time, how can we help her? That's what we will try to do, put people around her and establish a trust and togetherness offensively to where we will give up good shots to get great shots. We trust that our teammate is gonna knock down an open shot.

“We're gonna work together to help each other get space and get to spots on the floor where she can have success and do what she does best… utilize her creative skills and just incredible playmaking and scoring.”

The Wings are looking to bounce back in 2025 following a disappointing 2024 campaign. Perhaps Koclanes can help the Wings get back on track with Arike Ogunbowale leading the way.