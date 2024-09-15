Arike Ogunbowale broke the Dallas Wings all-time scoring record on Thursday against the New York Liberty. Two games later, Ogunbowale made more history. The Wings were narrowly defeated by the Indiana Fever on Sunday 110-109. Nevertheless, Ogunbowale became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 4,000 career points.

Ogunbowale's primary focus is on the team. She often talks about her teammates and coaches as opposed to herself. There is no denying the fact that Ogunbowale is establishing herself as one of the greatest Wings players ever. And before too long, perhaps she will join the conversation of the best players the league has ever seen.

Wings lose to Fever

The game was yet another difficult loss for the Wings. They challenged the Fever, with Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally both scoring 27 points. Natasha Howard added 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The Fever's star-studded duo of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana to the win in the end. Clark finished the game with 35 points while Mitchell added 30. Indiana projects to be a serious championship contender once the playoffs get underway.

With all of that being said, the Wings almost upset the Fever on the road Sunday as Ogunbowale made WNBA history.

Will Arike Ogunbowale set WNBA all-time scoring record someday?

So can Ogunbowale reach the WNBA all-time points record? Well, it is possible but she has a long way to go. Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi holds the record with 10,599 points as of this story's writing. That number will increase before the end of the season as Taurasi still plays for the Mercury.

However, rumors have swirled about her potential retirement after the 2024 campaign, something that has yet to be officially confirmed, though. Nevertheless, Ogunbowale is well behind Taurasi's record. Arike is also only 27 years old, though. She could realistically challenge the all-time record if she plays into her late-30's or early-40's like Taurasi. Taurasi is 42 years old and still happens to be among the best players in the league this season.

Arike Ogunbowale's primary focus will be on finishing the season on a positive note. Dallas has one game remaining, as they will play the Aces in Las Vegas on Thursday to end the regular season.