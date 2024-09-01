ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings are hosting the Indiana Fever on Sunday afternoon. With Caitlin Clark in town, excitement is high among fans. The Wings announced their eighth sellout of the 2024 regular season before the game. Although the Wings know Clark and the Fever will present a challenge with all of the extra attention, Dallas is staying focused on what they can control.

“We are more worried about us,” Wings head coach Latricia Trammell said before Sunday's game. “She's incredible, she really is.”

Trammell also gave credit to the Fever as a team overall. The Wings head coach later added that Dallas is “just focused” on winning the game.

Dallas understands how much hype Clark brings. Nevertheless, the Wings entered the game having won three contests in a row. The Wings need to utilize their momentum to defeat a Fever team that has also won three games in a row.

Wings trending in promising direction

Dallas endured a forgettable first half of the 2024 season. However, they have bounced back in the second half. They are beginning to find their rhythm, something is likely a product of the team finally getting healthy.

Arike Ogunbowale told reporters after Friday's game that this is what the Wings originally envisioned entering the season. The injuries unfortunately impacted those plans in a negative manner. Now Dallas is back and starting to look like a true playoff contender.

But will they have enough time to make a postseason pursuit? The playoffs are still a possibility for Dallas, but they cannot afford to have any losing streaks. Dallas must play their best basketball of the season down the final stretch. If the Wings continue to perform at a high level, perhaps they will clinch a postseason berth.

For now, Dallas is focused on winning Sunday's game against the Fever.