Wings hit with painful Arike Ogunbowale injury update

The Dallas Wings are gearing up for a playoff run as the WNBA season winds down, but they were dealt a troubling injury blow ahead of the postseason. The Wings announced Tuesday, via Maggie Hendricks, that Arike Ogunbowale will be sidelined for the remainder of the season after undergoing a procedure. Ogunbowale reportedly underwent a successful Iliac Crest Core Muscle Avulsion Repair on Tuesday and she figures to miss the Wings’ final three regular season games, as well as the first round of the playoffs.

Dallas Wings just announced Arike Ogunbowale will out for the rest of the season, and the first round of the playoffs. She had a successful Iliac Crest Core Muscle Avulsion Repair today, which sounds really painful. — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) August 9, 2022

That’s a huge blow for the Wings, who will have to fight past the first round if they hope to get the star guard back during the playoffs.

Across 30 games this season, Ogunbowale has averaged 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. She boasts a 20.1 PER and has knocked down 2.8 3’s per game at a 35.2% clip. The two-time All-Star was the Wings’ leading scorer this season, and the only player on the team to average more than 13.5 points per game.

After Ogunbowale, the Wings are led in scoring by Allisha Gray (13.4 PPG), Marina Mabrey (13.2 PPG), and Satou Sabally (11.3 PPG). The trio will need to step up in Ogunbowale’s absence, along with center Teaira McCowan.

After seeing a limited role throughout most of the regular season, McCowan has stepped up during the second half of the campaign. Since the onset of July, McCowan has featured in 13 games, starting 10. She averaged 14.7 points in July and 18.5 points in August.

The loss of Ogunbowale is certainly a tough blow for the Wings, who are hoping to hold onto the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.