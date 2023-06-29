The WNBA is one of the hardest professional sports leagues to break into. Although there are technically 144 roster spots, due to salary cap issues most teams only carry 11 players making the total number of available rosters spots closer to 136. It's not uncommon to see some of the top college stars cut before even playing a single WNBA game. That trend continued on Wednesday when the Dallas Wings made a bevy of roster moves. Back during the WNBA Draft in April, the Wings had selected former Iowa State star Ashley Joens with the No. 19 overall pick. She made the roster out of training camp but the Wings announced that Ashley Joens was one of their roster cuts this week as per Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register.

Ashley Joens finished her college career as one of the greatest and most decorated players in Iowa State history. Over the course of five seasons as a Cyclone, Joens averaged 19.4 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals with shooting splits of 42.5 percent shooting from the field, 35.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The WNBA was a different story, however. Joens saw playing time in eight games but at less than two minutes per game. She averaged only 0.3 points per game, 0.3 rebounds and 0.1 steals with splits of 25 percent shooting from the field. Joens is a talented player though. While she might not get picked up by another WNBA team this season, it's an opportunity for her to go overseas in the offseason, work on her game and come back next year ready for training camp.