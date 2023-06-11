The Dallas Wings have been one of the better teams in the WNBA to start the 2023 season with a record of 5-3 and having won two consecutive games. They are led by Arike Ogunbowale who is one of the league's blossoming superstars. But Ogunbowale has had some help in the form of a career season so far from Satou Sabally. The fourth-year forward's strong play has been one of the top storylines of the season so far. On Sunday, Sabally will face off as a WNBA opponent against her sister Nyara for the first time in their professional careers. But before their epic matchup, Sabally reflected on her strong start to the season.

“I feel like I can just play basketball. I'm free, I'm just having fun, I'm playing pain free which is a big thing and I think once you don't get to thinking and playing basketball, you just do what you're destined to do,” Sabally said. “I was really adamant about having a good season and adamant about doing the little things right. I trusted the process and I trusted in what I've been doing so I knew that I could confidently say I can take a bigger role.”

Through the Wings first eight games of the season, Satou Sabally has nearly doubled her scoring output from last season with a career-high 21.8 points per game, 11.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals. She's shooting 45.2 percent from the field, 34 percent from the three-point line and 91.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Sabally was an All-Star in 2021 and she seems back to that level, if not better.