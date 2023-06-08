The Dallas Wings have had a so-so start to the 2023 WNBA season with a record of 3-3. They're in the midst of trying to get back over .500 with a Tuesday game in progress against the visiting Phoenix Mercury. They have one of the WNBA's budding superstars in Arike Ogunbowale who has been having a hot start to the season. But Ogunbowale isn't the only Wings player who has gotten off to a hot start. Satou Sabally has been having a career year so far. With her stat line against the Mercury so far, Sabally joined former WNBA star Chamique Holdsclaw as the two players to have the longest active streaks of starting a season with consecutive games of at least 15 points and seven rebounds as per Across the Timeline Twitter page. Chamique Holdsclaw had 11 compared to Sabally's seven so far.

With 19 PTS and 7 REB so far tonight, @satou_sabally has opened her 2023 WNBA season with 7 consecutive games of 15+ PTS and 7+ REB. Only one player has had a longer 15/7 streak to start a WNBA season: Chamique Holdsclaw had 11 in a row to start the 2002 season for the Mystics. pic.twitter.com/gtN08Jren1 — Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) June 8, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is Satou Sabally's fourth season in the WNBA and so far it's been her best season yet. Through the Wings' first six games, she's been averaging a career-high 22.2 points per game, 10.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals, all career-highs as well. She's averaging splits of 46.8 percent shooting from the field, 37.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 91.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Her field goal percentage and three-point percentage are both career-highs and her free-throw percentage ties a career-high.

Sabally was originally drafted by the Wings with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft. She was selected to the All-Star team in 2021 and her numbers this season are on pace to surpass those. It's possible the Wings have two All-Stars in Ogunbowale and Sabally.