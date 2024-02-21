The Dallas Wings have announced on Tuesday that forward Satou Sabally, the second overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, has undergone surgery on her left shoulder.

The operation follows an injury she sustained while representing Germany in an Olympic qualifying tournament in Brazil this February, per Michael Voepel of ESPN. The tournament saw her national team triumph to secure their spot in the Olympics for the first time.

Sabally, who was named the WNBA's Most Improved Player last season and made the All-Star team, has been a pivotal player for the Wings. Last season, she posted impressive averages of 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists, leading the Wings to a 22-18 record and a deep run into the WNBA semifinals before they were ousted by the eventual champions, the Las Vegas Aces.

While the full extent of Sabally's injury and her prognosis remain under wraps, the Wings have not set a definitive timeline for her return to the court. However, they remain optimistic about her recovery, anticipating that she will fully heal and eventually rejoin the team's lineup. With the WNBA season tipping off on May 14 and the Wings' opening game scheduled for May 15, Sabally's presence on the court will be missed. Fans and teammates alike will also have their eyes on the Paris Olympics, set for July 26 to Aug. 11, where Sabally's participation is now questionable.

As the Wings prepare for the upcoming season without one of their key contributors, the team and fans are hopeful for Satou Sabally's swift and successful recovery, eager for her to bring her prowess back to the hardwood when ready.