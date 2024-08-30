ARLINGTON TX — The Dallas Wings earned an impressive 93-90 victory on Tuesday night over the Las Vegas Aces. It was an all-around quality effort for Dallas in their upset win against the defending champions. Satou Sabally led the Wings with 28 points, but she was quick to credit her teammates after the game. Sabally even called Natasha Howard, who scored 24 points in the win, the “best” veteran in the league.

“We got the best vet in the league here,” Sabally said of Howard. “She holds her composure every time, plays hard every single time. She's had so many years under her belt… It just looks easy to her. But I see how hard she works everyday, too. It's just a great role model to have for everyone else in the locker room and see what kind of example you can be. How you can still play 34 minutes and get buckets. It's just amazing to have that as your surroundings because this is where we want to be.”

Howard dealt with injury trouble earlier in the year, but she has been productive while on the floor during the 2024 season.

Natasha Howard playing impactful role for Wings

Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale are the best players on the Wings. The Sabally-Ogunbowale duo is among the most-feared duos in the WNBA. With that being said, every team needs impactful players around their stars. Howard impacts the game in a number of ways and she understands the pressure of being a top player, as she is a two-time All-Star.

In 2024, Howard is averaging 17.6 points per outing on 46.3 percent field goal shooting. Howard is also averaging 7.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

The 32-year-old has played at the WNBA level since 2014. She made her debut in the league with the Indiana Fever and has since played with the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty in addition to the Wings.

Dallas understands the importance of having Howard on the roster. Yes, she tends to play well on the floor. Sabally addressed her leadership, though, which has been especially crucial for a rather young Wings roster.

The Wings will play the Minnesota Lynx on Friday in what projects to be a challenging affair for Dallas. If Natasha Howard can play at a high level alongside Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale once again, though, the Wings may be able to upset the Lynx.