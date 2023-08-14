One of 2023's phenomenons was the Winnie the Pooh horror film, Blood and Honey. The low-budget horror flick took the IP — which recently became public domain — and turned the children's character into a slasher villain. In the sequel, it sounds like Winnie the Pooh will channel his inner Leatherface.

Speaking to CinePOP, Rhys Frake-Waterfield — director of Blood and Honey — revealed that Winnie the Pooh will wield a chainsaw in the sequel. “In the sequel, Winnie the Pooh will have a chainsaw. I will present this. I will make it happen. I love slasher movies. They are my favorites,” he said.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey follows the titular character on a revenge tour (along with Piglet) against their former best friend Christopher Robin. Robin left his friends when he went to college and returns to the Hundred Acre Wood many years later.

Made on a small budget, Blood and Honey was a profitable endeavor. It was released on February 15 and made $760,954 on its opening day. While it wouldn't stay in theaters for long (a total of nine days), the film grossed $1.7 million domestically (and another $3.1 internationally) and was picked up for a sequel. Whilst being shopped around at Cannes, it found international buyers for its distribution rights. ITN will handle the film's domestic distribution.

The Hollywood Reporter's story also included that the Winnie the Pooh sequel aims to begin shooting this fall — though how the SAG-AFTRA strike impacts that is unknown — and with a substantially larger budget than the first film.