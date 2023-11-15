Winston-Salem State University has announced that the next year's date for their homecoming festivities is November 9, 2024.

Winston-Salem State University announced that homecoming will take place on November 3-9, 2024. The announcement comes a year in advance of homecoming and only weeks after the Rams 2023 homecoming, which took place from October 15-October 31.

Save the Date!!! Homecoming 2024 is November 3-9! pic.twitter.com/KzAiKKLocw — WSSU Athletics (@WSSU_Athletics) October 26, 2023

This year’s homecoming festivities were a return to normal for the university. After homecoming was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 2021 featured homecoming festivities that were largely tailored to maintain COVID-19 safety guidelines The threat of Hurricane Ian forced the university to cancel weekend homecoming festivities in 2022.

Winston Salem had a grand week of events that included annual events such as the coronation of Mister & Miss Winson Salem State University, the homecoming parade, the Mister & Miss Homecoming gala, and the Greek Step Show. There was also a homecoming concert that featured R&B star Ledisi and legendary group Dru Hill.

The Rams faced Saint Augustine’s University for their annual homecoming game. They beat the Falcons 24-17.

Winston-Salem State is the latest HBCU to reveal the date of their homecoming festivities a year in advance. North Carolina A&T, Florida A&M, and Tuskegee University all have announced the date of their homecoming as well, sending. a clear signal for alumni to get prepared and make accommodations now.

The Rams are still reeling from last week’s First Take broadcast from campus that saw celebrated alumnus Stephen A. Smith return to campus. The show also featured Shannon Shape, a Savannah State University alumnus. The stop at Winston-Salem State concluded a two-day HBCU tour for the weekday sports show.