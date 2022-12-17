By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Wisconsin football will welcome a new quarterback to town in 2023 via the transfer portal. Per Hayes Fawcett, the Badgers have landed former 4-star recruit and ex-Oklahoma Sooners QB Nick Evers, who just finished up his freshman campaign in Norman.

Evers was the 7th-ranked quarterback prospect in the 2022 HS class but didn’t see much playing time with OU this season behind Dillon Gabriel. He ultimately redshirted. Evers actually had countless offers from big schools including Auburn, TCU, Florida, and Cincinnati, among others. After limited opportunities with the Sooners, he’s making the change to Wisconsin football.

As of right now, the Badgers QB room is young and inexperienced, with three freshmen, including Evers, and a walk-on. He’ll have every chance to compete for the starting job come springtime. Evers is a true dual-threat, recording over 600 rushing yards in his senior year while throwing for more than 5,000 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Wisconsin football had a rough campaign, finishing with a 4-5 record in conference and 6-6 overall.

Regardless, they still did enough to play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 27th against Oklahoma State, which actually takes place at Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Perhaps Nick Evers can turn into a star for the Badgers. Since he’s young, there is lots of time to develop the quarterback and hopefully, make him a mainstay for the program. He’s the first transfer addition for Wisconsin so far and it was clear this team needed another play-caller, which is exactly why head coach Luke Fickell went out and recruited heavily.