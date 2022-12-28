By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt is about to reach the end of the road of his football playing career after he announced Tuesday morning that he is retiring at the end of the 2022 NFL season. With the Arizona Cardinals already out of playoff contention, Watt, a product of Wisconsin football, will be playing the final two games of his decorated career on the road.

Speaking of Wisconsin football, Badgers athletic director Chris McIntosh sent out a heartfelt message for JJ Watt after hearing the player’s retirement decision.

“Congratulations J.J. Watt on a remarkable career. YOu have set a standard for all Baders to aspire to, both on and off the field, inspiring us all to ‘dream big, work hard.” I join millions of Badger fans in wishing you nothing but the best. We can’t wait to see what the next chapter of your life brings. Pewaukee proud and on, Wisconsin!”

Before he took the NFL by storm, JJ Watt played two years for Wisconsin football. He actually started his college career with the Central Michigan Chippewas in 2007 — as a tight end. He would later shift to defensive end when he went to Wisconsin football. In two years with the Badgers, Watt collected 11.5 sacks and 36.5 tackles for loss. After his time with Wisconsin football, Watt decided it was time to turn pro and got selected in the first round (11th overall) by the Houston Texans in the 2011 NFL Draft.

During his prime, JJ Watt was an unstoppable player, able to annihilate quarterbacks and offensive linemen almost at will.

Here’s wishing JJ Watt a happy retirement, too!