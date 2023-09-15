WR Keontez Lewis is heading back into the transfer portal, this time just two games into Wisconsin football's season.

Despite being among the top two groups of receivers early in the preseason, Lewis has seen his snap count decrease as the regular season started.

When asked when he realized he was no longer among the team's top options at wide receiver, Lewis said: “It never really shifted honestly until after the first game. After that, then I could kind of tell a little bit. And the second game came around, it was the same thing,” courtesy of Jesse Temple of The Athletic.

Lewis claims he had no idea he wasn't going to be involved in Wisconsin's season opener against Buffalo. And that lack of communication is part of what drove Lewis to announce he was leaving the program.

“…stuff wasn’t communicated the right way. So that’s why I just felt like, ‘Hey, if I can’t be a part of something and I feel like I definitely can contribute, then it is what it is.'”

Lewis' next team will be his third one so far in his college career. He enrolled at UCLA as a freshman, and appeared in 11 games for the Bruins. Despite having zero catches for UCLA, Wisconsin saw potential in the speedster.

In his first season with the Badgers, Lewis put up moderately impressive numbers. He ranked third on Wisconsin football in receptions (20), receiving yards (313), and touchdown receptions (3).

Then the problems began.

Namely, the arrival of new head coach Luke Fickell and his staff. Out was former Badgers' coach Paul Chryst and his staff, who had brought Lewis aboard.

Despite wanting to make it work, Lewis felt like he had no choice but to exit the program. “I just stuck it out and just kept playing, kept earning my right on the field and kept making plays and stuff like that. I thought everything was going to work out.”