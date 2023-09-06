Week 1 of the 2023 college football season is officially in the books, and although there weren't as many big games as past opening weekends, we still saw some great contests. Some of the highlights included Colorado pulling a massive upset over TCU in Deion Sanders' debut and Florida State running over LSU in a top-10 matchup. With the release of the new AP College Football Top 25 poll on Tuesday, we've already seen a big shakeup from the preseason rankings. Some entirely new teams managed to crack the rankings, while others who ranked very highly in the preseason are already on the verge of falling out.

Early-season rankings are somewhat contentious among college football fans, as some believe polls shouldn't start until much later in the year. However, there's no denying that the release of each new poll is an event in the college football world. Of course, one of the biggest talking points whenever a new poll comes out is which teams are underrated and overrated.

Today, we're diving heads first into that discussion with the four most overrated teams in the Week 1 AP Poll.

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin, which stayed at No. 19 this on the AP College Football Top 25, kicked off the Luke Fickell era with a tuneup game against lowly Buffalo. The Badgers won comfortably 38-17, but in addition to failing to cover the 29-point spread, there was a worry or two to be had.

Wisconsin's trademark ground game looked just as dangerous as ever, with Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi each going for over 140 yards and two touchdowns. On the other hand, the air game was less effective with Tanner Mordecai, the star transfer from SMU, completing 24 of 31 passes for 189 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Fickell was expected to bring a bit more of an aerial focus to Wisconsin, but that wasn't the case on Saturday.

To be fair, it always takes time for a coach to put his spin on a team, especially when Wisconsin run largely the same system for so long. The Badgers are still in the ballpark of where they should be, there's just a case for a team or two behind them to be ahead.

Clemson Tigers

It seems strange put Clemson, the team at the literal bottom of the rankings, on this AP College Football Top 25 list. However, the Tigers' gave us very little reason to believe they should be a top-25 team at all this week.

Clemson entered the season at No. 9 and as a 12.5-point favorite for Monday night's showdown against Duke. The Tigers did not live up to that billing at all, though, as they fell 28-7 in one of the most humiliating losses of the Dabo Swinney era. Their mistakes in this game completely torpedoed them, as they lost two fumbles and missed a field goal all inside the Blue Devils' 10-yard line. Even the Tigers' only points of the game came because the Blue Devils muffed a punt deep in their own territory.

Cade Klubnik had an unimpressive season debut, completing 27 of 43 passes for 209 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Will Shipley had a good game with 114 yards on 17 carries, but he was essentially a one-man show on offense. Many believed new coordinator Garrett Riley could fix Clemson's lethargic offense over the last two years, but the same issues still persisted on Monday night. It's becoming clearer and clearer that the Tigers are struggling to adapt to the advent of transfer portal and NIL as Swinney refuses to embrace both. With games against Florida State, Notre Dame, and North Carolina still to come, Clemson has to figure out its issues sooner than later.

Texas A&M Aggies

By all accounts, Texas A&M had nothing to complain about in its season opener. The Aggies dispatched lowly New Mexico with ease, winning 52-10 and covering the 37.5-point spread. As such, the Aggies maintaining their spot at No. 23 in the rankings seems more than fair.

Maybe this is just a personal thing, but it feels a bit premature to rank the Aggies after the disaster that was last year. Yes, they have a very talented roster after landing great recruiting classes year after year, but that didn't stop them from missing a bowl game last season.

The competition ramps up for the Aggies this week as they travel to face Miami on Saturday. If Texas A&M can win that game, then its ranking will feel much more appropriate. For now, though, beating up on a team that went 2-10 last year isn't enough to ease all the doubts.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State got an early start on Big Ten play by traveling to face Indiana on Saturday. The Buckeyes took care of business with a 23-3 victory, but failed to cover the 30-point spread. Beyond that, though, the Buckeyes showed some serious red flags.

The defense looked great, but anything less would've been disappointing given Indiana's lackluster offense. More importantly, the offense looked very flat by Ohio State standards, especially new quarterback Kyle McCord. The junior completed 20 of 33 passes for just 239 yards and an interception in a performance coach Ryan Day wasn't too happy with. The fact that Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka combines for just five catches and 34 yards says all there is to know about the Buckeyes' offensive struggles.

Simply put, Ohio State needs to figure out its quarterback situation quickly. The Buckeyes travel to face No. 10 Notre Dame on Sept. 23, and the performance they got under center on Saturday just won't cut it. For now, the Buckeyes should take falling from No. 3 to No. 5 on the AP College Football Top 25 as a warning of what's to come if they can't figure it out.