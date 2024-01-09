Wisconsin football and head coach Luke Fickell land massive linebacker target, Tackett Curtis, out of the transfer portal.

Wisconsin football lands one of the best defensive prospects in the transfer portal, Tackett Curtis, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. The freshman played one season with the USC Trojans, just before packing his bags to a historic Big Ten program. He's now in Madison, Wisconsin with a defensive-minded head coach in Luke Fickell. Curtis likely saw an opportunity to learn from a former linebackers coach and defensive coordinator, running with the chance to learn under Fickell.

The Badgers aren't the program they once were, truly competing in the Big Ten, but this was Fickell's first season with the team. They have a promising future with Fickell, notching a 7-6 season in 2023. It's going to take time to develop the roster that Fickell envisions for the program, but it's clear that players are starting to buy into his system.

Curtis is a tremendous addition, given his age and potential. In his freshman season with USC, Curtis recorded one forced fumble, two sacks, and 40 tackles, He had an extremely productive year considering it was his first collegiate season and those numbers will surely rise with Fickell on his side.

There's a standard to Wisconsin football and much of that has to do with force on the defensive end. Wisconsin football has produced high-level NFL talent like T.J. Watt and J.J. Watt, known for their hard hitters. They're a hard-nosed, blue-collar program and Curtis embodies that with his aggressive play. This is a phenomenal addition for Fickell and a great fit for Curtis moving forward in his college career.