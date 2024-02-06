Bob's impact on music is unquestionably huge.

In a new ad for Bob Marley: One Love, a tribute was shared that features tons of amazing performers paying tribute. After all, it is Marley's birthday, too.

The new clip features performers Wiz Khalifa, Lenny Kravitz, Jelly Roll, Kelly Clarkson, Havey Mason Jr., Leon Bridges, Kenny Chesney, Fall Out Boy, and many more.

This new promo runs through all of the performers' views of the legendary singer and the impact that he's had.

What other musicians think of Bob Marley

“I'm a huge fan of Bob Marley because his music is genius,” Wiz Khalifa says in the clip.

Lenny Kravitz states, “He came into this world to fight for love and justice. While filling our souls with such rhythm that brings joy to our hearts.”

Jelly Roll proclaims, “Bob's music and message were so aligned with who he was as a human.”

“One of the most legendary people who lived this earth,” Cochise said.

“Bob Marley revolutionized reggae music. His music transcended race,” Leon Bridges added to the video.

These were just a few snippets in the four-plus minute video.

The movie's official synopsis reads, “Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.”

It's produced with the Marley family and stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the musician. Plus, Lashana Lynch will star as his wife, Rita.

Bob Marley: One Love hits theaters on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2024.