“Every little thing is gonna be alright” now that the first trailer for the upcoming Bob Marley biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, has dropped. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Kingsley Ben-Adir-led biopic.

Release date

It may seem a bit early to get a trailer for One Love because the Bob Marley biopic is set to be released on January 12, 2024 via Paramount Pictures.

Who's in it?

Kinsley Ben-Adir stars in the film as the titular singer. Lashana Lynch will star as Bob Marley's wife Rita, and Jesse Cillio will play Bob's father, Norval Marley. Marley won't be the only rock legend in One Love, however, as James Norton will play the Rolling Stones' legendary frontman, Mick Jagger.

Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall, and Anthony Welsh have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Living members of the Marley family including Bob Marley's son Ziggy are producing the film Rita and Cedella Marley will also serve as producers on the film alongside Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Robert Teitel. Richard Hewitt, Matt Solodky, and Orly Marley (Ziggy's wife) are executive producers.

First trailer

Paramount dropped the first trailer for One Love and it begins with Bob Marley being asked where he wants to start by one of his bandmates. He replies, “From the beginning,” with a smile and the signature Paramount logo that's been infused with Jamaican colors comes on the screen.

While most music biopics have their tropes and expected beats, the biopic does seem like it will take a different approach. The trailer heavily emphasizes Marley's signature motif of peace as they show the assassination attempt that he survived and renditions of songs like “Three Little Birds” faintly play in the background. Ben-Adir looks like he completely loses himself in this role and the concert scenes look well-done. Here's hoping that One Love can save music biopics after some really lousy recent output from the genre like Elvis, Weid: The Al Yankovic Story, and I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

Bob Marley: One Love will be released on January 12, 2024.