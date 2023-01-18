Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has officially staked his claim as an NBA star. He’s enjoying the best season of his pro career with the Wizards in 2022-23 and is a legit candidate to make the All-Star game. But for all that Kuzma is doing well on the court this year, it’s what he’s doing off of it that’s drawn headlines lately.

Kuzma — a Flint, Michigan native — recently proclaimed on the television show Good Morning America that he’s donating $1 million to his childhood Flint YMCA, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official account:

“The YMCA has been extremely big part of my life and I never really had amazing resources. I want to make sure you guys have that and the younger generation in Flint.”

Kyle Kuzma, 27, is in his sixth year in the NBA and second as a member of the Wizards. He’s averaging 21.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.4 blocks across 43 appearances this season. Kuzma has been a talented playmaker ever since he stepped foot in the pros, but he’s taken his facilitating to another level in 2022-23. Kozma’s current 3.9 assists average is the sixth-highest among all small forwards in the league and ahead of names like Franz Wagner and Mikal Bridges.

Kuzma’s generous donation proves that he’s just as good of a person as he is a basketball player, if not better, and it says a lot about his character. Because of his selflessness, the next generation of kids in Flint, Michigan, will have a high-quality and expansive local YMCA where they can play sports.