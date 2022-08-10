Washington Wizards stud Kyle Kuzma is the latest NBA player to flex his elite talent in the pro-am circuit. This came in the form of a mind-boggling 67-point eruption during a pro-am game in Utah over the weekend. Let’s just say that Kuzma’s performance left more than a few folks in awe.

It was the Wizards forward himself who provided the highlight reel of his insane outing via his Instagram account, and it was glorious:

Kuz was popping and it was enough to catch the attention of a couple of NBA superstars. One of which was Kuzma’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James, who said that he envisioned Kuzma pulling off Michael Jordan’s infamous shoulder shrug amid his unstoppable on-court eruption. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell also chimed in, but his take had an ounce of sarcasm in it (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily):

Mitchell blamed it on the altitude in Utah as to why Kuzma was three points short of 70 points. Kuz hilarious responded by saying that he just “didn’t want it to be great.” Of course, the Wizards forward also acknowledged LeBron’s MJ reference.

Kyle Kuzma had a resurgent campaign last season in his first year in Washington. The 27-year-old put up averages of 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, while also connecting on 1.9 triples per game. More of the same is expected from him this coming season as the Wizards look to make some noise out in the Eastern Conference.