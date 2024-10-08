The Washington Wizards are in rebuild mode heading into the 2024-25 season, looking for their young core to grow. The Wizards selected Alex Sarr with the second overall pick in the draft this summer.

Washington added two more rookies in the first round, selecting Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George. These young players join Bilal Couilibaly as their long-term core. However, the Wizards also have some solid veterans on their roster.

Kyle Kuzma and Corey Kispert have proven to be solid contributors for Washington. This offseason, Washington added Jonas Valanciunas and Malcolm Brogdon as veteran pieces in their rotation.

Valanciunas inked a three-year $30 million deal with the Wizards this offseason. The 32-year-old big man averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2023. He shot 55.9 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three.

Brogdon was traded to the Wizards this offseason and will be a solid veteran guard. The 31-year-old appeared in 39 games for the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. He shot 44 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from deep.

Washington's veteran acquisitions could help them early in the season but be trade assets at the deadline. With that said, here are three Wizards trade candidates entering the 2024-25 training camp.

Jonas Valanciunas

Valanciunas is a solid veteran big man who will be a mentor for their rookie Sarr early on. However, with his reasonable contract, many contenders could be interested in acquiring him this season.

Trade rumors surrounded Valanciunas as soon as the Wizards acquired him. Washington is a young and rebuilding team that should take advantage of their veteran role players like Valanciunas for draft capital.

Malcolm Brogdon

Brogdon is another veteran who was just acquired and could be moved. The 31-year-old has injury concerns, but he's productive as an efficient scorer, playmaker, and defender. Brogdon's contract will make it more complicated to get a deal done.

Brogdon will earn $22.5 million this season but is in the final year of his deal. The 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year award winner is a productive role player and could be the missing piece for a contender.

Brogdon is excited to play for Washington, stating “I've always had extended family in DC that I've had growing up. … “This is like a full-circle moment for me to be able to play for the Wizards. It's a team I've always wanted to put the jersey on for.” While Brogdon is excited to play for Washinton, it makes the most sense for them to move him for draft capital or young talent.

Kyle Kuzma

Forward Kyle Kuzma is entering his fourth season with the Washington Wizards. Kuzma appeared in 70 games for Washington in the 2023-24 season, averaging 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. The 29-year-old shot 46.3 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from downtown.

Kuzma is a quality all-around forward, playing solid defense paired with his scoring punch. He is entering the second year of a four-year $90 million contract. Kuzma is a major candidate for a trade, as he does not fit the timeline of the Wizards' young core.

Washington may not be very competitive in the 2024-25 season, but they have tradeable assets. Valanciunas, Brogdon, and Kuzma could all be impactful players on contenders, making the Wizards a major player as a seller.

Adding draft capital and more young talent around Sarr, Couilibaly, Carrington, and George could set the Wizards up for a bright long-term future.