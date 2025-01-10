ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the Chicago Bulls Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Bulls prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Wizards-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Bulls Odds

Washington Wizards: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +460

Chicago Bulls: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -620

Over: 241.5 (-110)

Under: 241.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, Chicago Sports Network

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Wizards are not playing well, but they have a chance to turn it around in this game. The Bulls are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA this season. They allow 121.1 points per game, which is the second-most in the NBA. Along with that, Chicago allows the most shots per game, and the eighth-highest three-point percentage. Chicago also allows the second-most assists per game in the league. This means they are leaving their defensive assignments and not staying disciplined. Washington has a great chance to put up some points Friday night.

The Wizards have lost four games in a row, but Washington's last win came against this Bulls team. In that win, the Wizards put up 125 points. Impressively, the Wizards scored 70 points in the second half. Washington took 99 shots in the game, and made 49.5 percent of them. Along with that, the Wizards were able to shoot 47.2 percent from beyond the arc as they made 17 threes. Giving up that many points is a regular occurrence for the Bulls. If Washington can have another good game on offense against the Bulls, they are going to win.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls are not a good defensive team, but they make up for it with their offense. Chicago scores 117.6 points per game, which is the fifth-most in the NBA. They score that many points because they take a lot of shots, and they take a lot of threes. In fact, the Bulls average second-most threes taken per game, and the third-most threes made. Their three-point percentage is in the top-10 0f the NBA, as well. The Wizards will give up their fair share of threes, so the Bulls have to take advantage of that. If they can hit their shots from beyond the arc, the Bulls will be able to win.

Chicago has beaten the Wizards once this season, despite losing to them on New Years Day. In their first game with the Wizards, the Bulls put up 127 points. They shot 50 percent from the field, and the Bulls made 19 of their 22 free throws. They also finished with 29 assists, and they turned the ball over just 10 times in the win. Taking care of the ball, and finding the open shooters is important if the Bulls want to win the game. They turned the ball over 20 times in their loss against the Wizards on January 1st, which hurt them a lot. If Chicago takes care of the ball, and hits their shots, they will be able to win this game.

Final Wizards-Bulls Prediction & Pick

This spread seems a bit large, but the Bulls have the ability to cover it. However, their lack of defense worries me. Still, I will take the Bulls to cover.

Final Wizards-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Bulls -11.5 (-110)