The Washington Wizards will head to one of the New York boroughs as they face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Wizards-Nets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Wizards lost 131-126 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Initially, they had an early lead. But a bad third quarter cost them, and they could not rally. Significantly, Jordan Poole led the way with 23 points. Tyus Jones had 20 points, while Daniel Gafford added 18. Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma had 16 points, while Bilal Coulibaly had 14. Corey Kispert added 16 points off the bench. Overall, the Wizards shot 56.5 percent from the field, including 40 percent from the triples. The Wizards lost the board battle 43-32. Also, they had eight steals and blocked six shots.

The Nets defeated the Atlanta Hawks 114-113. Ultimately, it was a close game. Mikal Bridges hit a shot with 35 seconds left to give them the lead. Later, Trae Young connected with a 3-pointer to give the Hawks the lead with 17 seconds. But Bridges put it away with a fade away. Significantly, Bridges finished with 32 points. Cameron Johnson had 17 points, while Spencer Dinwiddie had 13. Dorian Finney-Smith added 15 points off the bench, while Dennis Smith Jr. had 13. Overall, the Nets shot 45.7 percent from the field, including 40.7 percent from the triples. But the Nets struggled at the charity stripe, hitting just 70.8 percent of their shots from the free-throw line. Additionally, the Nets had seven steals and blocked six shots.

The Wizards lead the all-time series 107-97. Significantly, the Nets defeated the Wizards 102-94 earlier this season. The Nets have won five in a row. Likewise, they are 8-2 over 10 games, including 4-1 in five games against the Wizards at the Barclays Center.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Nets Odds

Washington Wizards: +9.5 (-112)

Brooklyn Nets: -9.5 (-108)

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wizards vs. Nets

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: YES and Monumental Sports Network

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards are a strong team on offense, ranking fifth in field-goal shooting percentage. However. they are only 19th from the triples. The Wizards are ninth in free-throw shooting percentage. However, they struggle on the boards, ranking 30th in rebounds. The Wizards are mediocre at handling the ball, ranking 14th in turnovers. Likewise, they are inconsistent on the defensive rim, ranking 18th in blocked shots.

Kuzma is their best player, averaging 23.2 points per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Poole has been solid, averaging 17.5 points per game. But Poole has struggled from the field, hitting just 40.4 percent from the field. Ultimately, Deni Avdija has been excellent, averaging 12.1 points per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field. Jones has been a good addition, averaging 11.3 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field. Also, Kispert is averaging 11.2 points per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field.

The Wizards will cover the spread if they can hit their shots. Then, the defense must contain Bridges and the rest of the Nets offense.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets are average at shooting the basketball, ranking 13th in field-goal shooting percentage. Likewise, they are amazing from long range, ranking second in 3-point shooting percentage. The Nets struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 21st in free-throw shooting percentage. Amazingly, they are the best team in the association at pushing the boards, ranking first in rebounds. The Nets handle the ball efficiently, ranking ninth in turnovers. Also, they are solid on the defensive rim, ranking 10th in blocked shots.

Cam Thomas is their best player, averaging 24.3 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Likewise, Bridges is shining bright, averaging 23/3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Bridges is a solid shooter, making 48.8 percent of his shots. Johnson averages 15.2 points per game. Likewise, he has converted on 46.2 percent of his shots. Dinwiddie is averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 assists per game. However, he needs to shoot better, as he is hitting just 39.9 percent of his shots. Nic Claxton remains solid, averaging 11.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 65.2 percent from the field.

The Nets will cover the spread if they continue to hit their shots. Then, they need to hit their free throws.

Final Wizards-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Wizards are one of the worst teams in the NBA, and the Nets are decent but not the best. Regardless, the Nets should have enough firepower to give the Wizards all they got. Expect the Nets to stay strong and finish the Wizards off.

Final Wizards-Nets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets: -9.5 (-108)