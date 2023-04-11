Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson really likes the Los Angeles Sparks’ move to take Iowa Hawkeyes star Monika Czinano during Monday’s WNBA Draft.

The Sparks selected Czinano with the 26th overall pick in the third round of the draft, giving them one of the best post players from the collegiate level. Johnson expressed his belief that it’s the perfect move for LA since they took a player who can contribute right away.

Los Angeles could really use some help insider after a season that saw them tally a 13-23 record.

“I enjoyed following Monika’s career in the Big Ten. A great post threat, she has the ability to score down low and has a high basketball IQ! Welcome to LA Monika Czinano!” Johnson wrote on Twitter, clearly hyped up about the addition to the LA sports community.

Monika Czinano, who joined Caitlin Clark this 2022-23 season as the first duo to record over 2,000 career points in the same season in the Big Ten women’s basketball history, certainly brings a lot to the table for the Sparks. In fact, Indiana Fever general manager Lin Dunn even gave her a ringing endorsement in the build-up to the draft.

“No fear, physical, strong, high energy. The thing for Monika is, she just needs to get selected by the right team that has a spot open for her and it’s all about what team picks you. It’s not really the first or second round. But is there a spot there for you?” Dunn shared, per Hawks Central.

It’s now up to the Sparks to utilize the tools that Czinano possess. But based on the comments of Magic Johnson and Lin Dunn, it looks like LA got a steal in Czinano.