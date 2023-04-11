Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark couldn’t be more hyped up after her former Hawkeyes teammate Monika Czinano got drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks during Monday’s WNBA Draft.

The Sparks picked Czinano with the 26th overall pick in the third round of the WNBA Draft. The Iowa standout now joins an LA team that could really use her presence inside the paint after a painful 13-23 season.

Czinano had an incredible career with Iowa, which was capped with their first national championship game appearance this 2022-23 season. While she definitely wishes they won the title, there’s no denying she proved herself as one of the best post players in the nation.

Now, even Clark couldn’t wait to see Czinano wear the Sparks colors and start her career in the WNBA.

“LETS GO SPARKS!!!!!! HAPPY FOR MY GIRL . [Monika Czinano] GO BE GREAT!!!!!” Clark wrote on Twitter.

It remains to be seen how big of a role the Sparks will give Monika Czinano in her first year with the team, though they clearly liked what they saw from her during her recent stint with Iowa that they took her in the WNBA Draft. Czinano averaged 16 points and six boards throughout the 2023 NCAA Tournament, including an 18-point, three-rebound performance against eventual no. 1 pick Aliyah Boston and South Carolina.

While Iowa will surely miss Czinano’s presence, they are definitely supportive of her as she takes the next step in her basketball career. And by the looks of it, Caitlin Clark is already her no. 1 fan.