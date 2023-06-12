Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi told Brittney Griner to “just breathe” after she was heckled by a YouTube personality at a Dallas airport.

“The safety of everyone comes first,” Taurasi said, per ESPN's M.A. Voepel.

Griner was confronted by Alex Stein, who hosts the right-wing show “Prime Time With Alex Stein.” He has confronted politicians in the past.

Stein asked Griner about her release from Russian imprisonment in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout and if she had sex with president Vladimir Putin. The Mercury released a statement following the incident, saying they “will always take every step within our power to protect player safety.”

Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard said the organization “will be making adjustments that maybe should have happened before” regarding safety.

Griner was released from Russian imprisonment in December after she was detained in February. She is playing for the Mercury on a 1-year, $165,100 contract she signed in February.

Taurasi has been teammates with Griner since she was drafted in 2013.

“People have families, kids,” Taurasi said. “To be put in that situation really is disrespectful, not only to BG, but to our team, to the league.

“So hopefully they can take steps to make sure that the security of our players throughout the league is at the forefront.”

Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and the Mercury are 2-5 this season. They were in Dallas to face the Wings, who won two games against Phoenix last week.

The Mercury responded with an 85-82 win over the Indiana Fever Sunday.

After she missed the 2022 season, Griner is leading the Mercury at 22.7 points per game. She is also averaging 7.1 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.1 steals.