All eyes in the league are on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, this year’s No. 1 and No. 7 selections, respectively, New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart included.

The reigning MVP gave the WNBA rookies their flowers this season. Breanna Stewart recently appeared on Flau’jae Johnson’s new podcast, “Best of Both Worlds with Flau’jae,” where she shared her thoughts on this year's WNBA rookies.

The two-time champion and 2023 WNBA MVP revealed which rookies she finds impressive so far.

Breanna Stewart commending Caitlin Clark

“I think that, obviously…Caitlin [Clark], the way that she’s just come in and continuing to kind of get Indiana kind of back where they were as far as the attendance and stuff like that. You know, like she has range like no other,” she said.

Stewart has consistently praised Clark since her rise to fame as a college basketball star with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Clark's passing and scoring continue to impress, and she remains a crucial rebounder for the Fever. Since June 14, her 4.9 rebounds per game rank sixth among all WNBA guards.

She continues to make history almost every night. Last week against the Seattle Storm, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 300 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists. On Sunday, she set the Fever's franchise rookie record for most assists (138) with 15 points, 12 assists, and 9 rebounds against the Phoenix Mercury.

Just before the tipoff of Tuesday's game with the Las Vegas Aces, Clark earned her first All-Star selection.

Stewart has previously highlighted the WNBA rookie class's positive influence, commending Clark for drawing national attention to the league and contributing to its increased popularity.

Angel Reese impressing Stewie the most

“But I think Angel [Reese] — the way that she is constantly working hard, doing all like the dirty work right now, like rebounding, steals. Like making sure that she’s in all of the action in whatever way she can help her team,” said Stewart.

Reese was named June’s Rookie of the Month after posting double-doubles in all but one of the Sky’s games. Her rebounding stats have been outstanding, leading the league with 11.8 rebounds per game and 4.8 offensive rebounds per game. Recently, she has been even more dominant, grabbing 15 or more rebounds in four of her last five games.

“And then, I would say [Cameron Brink]. It’s similar. Kind of just like stuffing the stat sheet — blocks, rebounds, and like letting the rest come. And they’re just learning and figuring out what they can be doing on the court.”

Brink has stood out notably for her shot-blocking skills, showcasing two blocks in her WNBA debut and adding five more in the Sparks' recent game against the Las Vegas Aces. Tragically, she will sit out her entire rookie season due to an ACL tear in her left foot.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese head-to-heads with Breanna Stewart

Clark and Stewart have met on the WNBA court three times, with Stewart and the Liberty winning all three matchups. Clark and the Fever aim to secure their first victory against Stewart and the Liberty when they face off in Indianapolis at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Reese and the Sky have their season series against Stewart and the Liberty deadlocked this season, winning their first encounter and losing the second. They are set to meet again in back-to-back games on July 11 and 13.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will have the opportunity to represent Team WNBA in the All-Star Game, where they will face off against the United States women's national team before the team heads to Paris for the Olympics.