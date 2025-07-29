The MLB trade deadline is on July 31, and the Texas Rangers are heavily involved in the rumor mill. From the sounds of it, the franchise wants to make a big upgrade in one key area to make a serious playoff push in the final stretch of the regular season.

Reports indicate that the Rangers want to improve the bullpen before the trade deadline, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. With the club on an impressive hot streak, Texas wants to capitalize and keep the success going by adding talent to the bullpen.

“The Texas Rangers have won 9 of 11 and rival execs report that the Rangers are aggressively looking to upgrade their bullpen before the trade [deadline].”

The franchise has already been connected with several teams as potential trade partners. The Rangers are rumored to be in talks with the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates. Nothing is set in stone just yet, but if Texas wants to make a deal, the front office only has a limited amount of time to do so.

Manager Bruce Bochy is currently deploying two rookies in the starting rotation, as Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter made their MLB debuts this season. So, if the Rangers do find a way to improve the bullpen, the club would likely prefer trading for a veteran to help in clutch situations to counteract possibly rookie mistakes made by Rocker and Leiter.

The Rangers are 8-2 in their last 10 games, which is an impressive hot streak for any MLB team. After losing the first contest of a three-game series to the Los Angeles Angels, Texas aims to get back in the win column on Tuesday in Game 2.

While Bochy and the Rangers focus on the games ahead, the front office will likely remain busy in potential trade discussions. If Texas does make a deal, it will have to be made before 6 p.m. EST on Thursday, July 31.