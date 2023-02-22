Brittney Griner is just ecstatic to be back in the WNBA and with the Phoenix Mercury. If that wasn’t clear with her latest workout photos with the team, then her locker room message to her teammates should erase all doubts.

After it was announced Tuesday that Griner is signing a one-year deal with the Mercury, the team showed a note that the center left in the locker room for her teammates and everyone to read. Griner kept it simple, saying “I’m back MF!!” before signing it.

Found a note in the locker room, my friends 🤗 pic.twitter.com/OwA5IwxuSZ — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) February 21, 2023

It’s hard not to feel the excitement that Brittney Griner had when writing that message. She waited for her chance to play basketball again, which she definitely thought wouldn’t happen after her wrongful imprisonment in Russia.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fortunately for her, after a prisoner exchange between the USA and Russia, she was able to get back home in December and celebrate the holidays with her wife and family.

Now, it’s certainly awesome to see her try to get her life back to normal. It might be difficult and take some time considering everything she’s been through in Russia, but at least she got the support of the Mercury and the WNBA. Phoenix GM Jim Pitman highlighted that as he welcomed back Griner as well.

“We will continue to use the resources of our organization to support her, on and off the floor, and we are thrilled for her that she gets to return to basketball, which she loves so dearly. This is a special signing and today is a special day for all of us,” Pitman said on the team’s statement.