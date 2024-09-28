The Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) demanded action about a question USA Today columnist Christine Brennan asked Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington about hitting Caitlin Clark in the eye.



Since the WNBPA's statement, USA Today Sports Executive Editor Roxanna Scott released one of her own about the matter:



“Journalists ask questions and seek truth. At USA TODAY, our mission is to report in an unbiased manner. We reject the notion that the interview perpetuated any narrative other than to get the player's perspective directly.



“Christine Brennan is well regarded as an advocate for women and athletes, but first and foremost, she's a journalist.”

The fiasco comes as a result of Brennan asking Carrington if she meant to hit the Indiana Fever guard in the eye after Game 1. The Fever were eliminated by the Sun on Wednesday. Clark became the first rookie to have 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a playoff game. On the flip side, Carrington had 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals.

As the WNBA Playoffs continue, the drama between USA Today and the WNBPA lingers.

Why is the Caitlin Clark and DiJonai Carrington fiasco unfolding this way?

Although Clark told the WNBA media she did not believe Carrington's foul in Game 1 was intentional, the tension stems deeper than that moment. Sun forward Alyssa Thomas blasted the racism across the league after Game 2. The WNBPA believes that Brennan attacked Carrington and her character with her question.

Parties from both USA Today and the WNBPA have advocated their case for who's right. In this situation, many have expressed criticism of both sides. Some journalists and members of USA Today believe Brennan used her freedom of speech appropriately to Carrington. The WNBPA believe she went too far and tried to push an agenda.

While this transpired, teams across the league have spoken out about the discrimination and mistreatment of players. New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart said she would personally speak out if players were treating her, or her teammates with contempt. Sabrina Ionescu echoed a similar sentiment and talked about speaking on what's right from a human level.

As the carousel of Clark and Carrington continues, the situation highlights racism, sexism, misogyny and other issues across the league. Although both players don't share any resentment for one another, people are perceiving it as such. It remains unclear if there will be either a resolution, or a final straw regarding the tension between USA Today and the WNBPA.