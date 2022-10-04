The University of Texas Women’s Basketball program announced through a press release that Tiffany Jackson, a three-time All-American and nine-year WNBA veteran, died after battling breast cancer since 2015. She was 37 years old.

Jackson’s decorated career at Texas remains one of the program’s brightest in its history. She’s the only player in Texas’ history to finish her time with the Longhorns with 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks. Jackson was named to the AP All-America teams three times (2005-07), which only three other Longhorns have accomplished. After Texas went 30-5 in 2003, Jackson was named the National Freshman of the Year by ESPN and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Jackson was drafted by the New York Liberty with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2007 draft. She didn’t break out in the WNBA until she arrived with the Tulsa Shock in 2010. The following season, she averaged 12.4 points and 8.4 rebounds in 34 games. She developed Stage 3 breast cancer in 2015 but went into remission in 2016 after successful treatment. She retired from the WNBA in 2018 to join Texas’ coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Some of Jackson’s former teammates reacted to the news of her passing late Monday night. Candace Parker, who played with Jackson on the Los Angeles Sparks in 2017, posted about her former teammate in an Instagram Story captioned, “One of the brightest energies and great teammates. Rest in Power Tiffany.” Another teammate of Jackson’s and current member of the Sparks, Chiney Ogwumike also mourned the loss of her teammate on Twitter.

“One of the first college basketball games that my sisters and I ever went to was at the University of Texas… and Tiffany Jackson immediately inspired all. ❤️ May her soul rest in peace, sending love to her family.”

The rest of the women’s basketball world also felt the heavy loss of Tiffany Jackson:

Sad to hear about the passing of Tiffany Jackson. Always competitive and had the sweetest spirit. Rest in Power queen 🙏🏾 https://t.co/sC01sd0xzS — Rebekkah Brunson (@twin1532) October 4, 2022

Rest well Tiffany Jackson 🕊️🕊️🕊️ — Danielle Robinson (@justDROB) October 4, 2022

Rest in peace, Tiffany Jackson.