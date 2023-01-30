When a player like Breanna Stewart is available on the open market, you have to pull out all the stops to get her.

The New York Liberty didn’t enlist Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant to join them in pitching to the two-time champion but he did make a pitch to Stewart on his own volition. On his show, “The ETCs,” the former MVP mentioned the Liberty’s recent acquisition of 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones and star point guard Sabrina Ionescu as reasons for why Stewart should play in the Big Apple in 2023.

“I hit [Breanna Stewart] the other day, and I never do this, and was like, ‘Yo, it would be an incredible dynasty in New York City if you came here,” Durant said.

Durant also added fuel to the fire when he commented “WHERES STEWIE???” underneath the Liberty’s most recent social media post. New York’s social team responded with rolling eyeball and fingers crossed emojis.

All eyes are on Stewart as she decides who she wants to play for in 2023. According to Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports, the former MVP has narrowed her search to the Seattle Storm and Liberty. Stewart is a New York state native and would be closer to her family if she were to swap coasts. However, the Storm, the team that drafted her with the first overall pick in 2016, have cap space to use to build around Stewart and all-star Jewell Loyd. Chicago Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot is also from Washington state and is considering Seattle as her next destination, making the Storm contenders to retain Stewart.