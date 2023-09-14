Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and WNBA free agent Kysre Gondrezick at the Millennium Hilton hotel in New York.

Porter Jr. allegedly punched Gondrezick multiple times and put his hands around her neck to strangle her. The alleged abuse continued up until Gondrezick ran out into the hallway, where she was found by hotel employees. 911 was called and Porter Jr. was then arrested. She was later hospitalized following the attack and found to have a fractured vertebra in her neck. The police released Porter Jr. Tuesday on $75,000 bail.

On Thursday, Gondrezick's attorney Robert Hantman issued a statement on her behalf.

“Ms. Gondrezick wants to express her deep appreciation for the public’s support and prayers. In regards to our client, much that has been written in the press attributing statements to her are misleading and inaccurate. She has not granted nor released any statements on her own volition,” via Ian Mohr of the New York Post.

“She asks everyone to respect her privacy and avoid speculation as to what occurred and refrain from disclosing any misleading statements as to Mr. Porter. She asks that the press and all officials refrain from any judgment and speculation on this matter which will be rectified properly and with integrity. Thank you!”

Kysre Gondrezick previously played for the Indiana Fever and attended training camp for the Chicago Sky, but didn't make the roster. She has been a free agent for over a year and also works as a model. Though Gondrezick has only issued the above statement as she recovers from her injuries, her sister Kalabrya Haskins has spoken out and threatened the Rockets guard on Instagram stories.