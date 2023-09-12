Disturbing new details have emerged from the alleged attack by Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. on his girlfriend and former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick at Porter's arraignment in Manhattan.

Prosecutors at Kevin Porter Jr.'s arraignment on Tuesday said that Gondrezick suffered a fractured neck vertebra and a cut above her right eye, via ESPN. Prosecutors said that Porter Jr., who is charged with felony assault and strangulation, didn't stop until his girlfriend ran out into the hallway of the Millenium Hilton in Manhattan covered in blood.

Porter had been in police custody since his arrest Monday morning, but was released Tuesday on $75,000 bail. He was also ordered to stay away from Gondrezick.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Prosecutors claimed that Porter has a history of abusing Gondrezick, including an incident in which he rammed his car into hers.

According to a criminal complaint, Gondrezick told police that Porter punched her repeatedly in the face with a closed fist, cutting her above the right eye and causing bruising and substantial pain to her face. Gondrezick said that Porter also forcefully squeezed her neck with his hands, causing her difficulty breathing, redness, and bruising to her neck.

According to the criminal complaint, hospital testing showed that Gondrezick sustained a fractured vertebra in her neck.

Kevin Porter Jr. signed a four-year contract extension with the Rockets worth up to $82.5 million in 2022. The contract is only partially guaranteed for the 2024-25 season.

On Monday the Rockets released a statement that they were in the process of gathering information and had no further comment. While the NBA is conducting its own investigation, the Rockets aren't allowed to administer any immediate punishment or suspension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kevin Porter Jr. is due back in court in Manhattan on October 16th.