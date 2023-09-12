Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. made waves on Monday morning when news of his arrest in New York City came out after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, WNBA free agent guard Kysre Gondrezick. Porter reportedly beat up Gondrezick, leaving her with a laceration on her face and pain around her neck. The Rockets guard will soon face not just legal consequences, but career consequences as well.

But the repercussions of Porter's actions don't stop there. The Rockets guard's improprieties have landed him in the crosshairs of Gondrezick's sister Kalabrya, a former Division I NCAA basketball player for the Michigan State Spartans. Posting a story on her official Instagram account, Gondrezick unleashed her fury on Porter, threatening him physically for what he did to the former Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky guard.

“@kevinporterjr if you think you gone touch my sister & not get touched. Count ya f**king days. Better hope and pray you'll be able to walk again let alone dribble,” she wrote. “You may have gotten away with this s**t in the past cus yo mama ain't beat ya a** but we spank lil punk a** b**ches like you everyday. Don't show up to that crib. We gone do it to you. Lil b**ch.”

"If you think you gone touch my sister & not get touched. Count ya f**king days." Kysre Gondrezick's sister takes to Instagram after Kevin Porter Jr.'s arrest. pic.twitter.com/u1wcQFjQ7t — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 11, 2023

These aren't just empty words from Kalabrya Gondrezick as she has a history of being involved in an alleged violent outburst. Back in 2021, the former MSU basketball player allegedly hit her partner, the late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, on the mouth. Kalabrya ended up facing a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped. Thus, the Rockets guard may not find any sort of refuge, whether he's behind or outside bars.

It's unclear just how severe a penalty the NBA would levy towards Kevin Porter Jr., and just how far Kysre Gondrezick would take her case against the Rockets guard in court. It's also not quite clear yet if this is the end of Porter's NBA career, as NBA teams have been willing in the past to give players involved in domestic violence charges a second chance, with Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets being the prime example.