The New York Liberty sent shockwaves throughout the WNBA world on Wednesday after they announced the signing of former league MVP Breanna Stewart. This is widely considered one of the biggest free-agent signings in WNBA history, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant could not help but react to the big news.

Morant took to Twitter to share his eye-opening take on the new-look Liberty side. It goes without saying that the Grizzlies guard likes what he sees:

this tough . sloot too? 👀 https://t.co/eQNUy2a2ET — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 1, 2023

In case you forgot, the Liberty also acquired another former MVP in Jonquel Jones via trade in January. With Sabrina Ionescu leading the charge, New York now has a very formidable Big 3 with Jones and Stewart now also in the mix.

Morant also pointed out that Courtney Vandersloot, who is currently a free agent after announcing her decision to leave the Chicago Sky after 12 seasons, could soon be coming to the Big Apple as well. The addition of the four-time All-Star to the Liberty’s already formidable roster should only strengthen their status as legitimate contenders for the upcoming season’s title.

Ja Morant is very high on the new-look Liberty right now, and rightfully so. There’s no denying that New York has ruled the offseason thus far after their groundbreaking coup on Breanna Stweart. All of a sudden, it seems that it has become easy to overlook the fact that Candace Parker took her talents to the Las Vegas Aces a few days ago.