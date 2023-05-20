Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Minnesota Lynx absolutely disappointed in their WNBA opener against the Chicago Sky on Friday. After making history in their preseason showdown with Chicago in Toronto, Minnesota got on the wrong end of another one this time around.

The Lynx lost to the Sky in the showdown, 77-66. While they fought hard and dominated in the second half of the contest, they just couldn’t overcome their three-point showing in the second quarter. Yes, that’s right: Minnesota scored only three points in the second quarter, all while Chicago dropped 22.

Only Napheesa Collier and Diamond Miller were able to score for the Lynx in the second frame. Still, it’s quite stunning to see a professional WNBA team score that low, and in the opening night of the season of all days.

Not a typo… The Minnesota Lynx scored 3 POINTS in the 2nd quarter of their season opener vs. the Chicago Sky 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mzyq0TSgTH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 20, 2023

Sure enough, fans are just stunned over what happened. A low-scoring affair isn’t really shocking in the WNBA, but it’s rare to see a team hit rock-bottom like that.

“The Minnesota Lynx had 3 total points in the second quarter,” Darren Rovell of Action Network said in surprise.

“Streets saying the lynx only scored 3 points in a whole quarter?” another commenter said.

A Twitter user furthered, “The Lynx need a point guard. Badly.”

“Aight so WNBA opener right, the Minnesota Lynx just had a 3 point quarter,” a fourth critic added.

It’s definitely a night to forget for the Lynx. Hopefully, though, it won’t be a major hit on their confidence. They still have several opportunities to bounce back, but they can’t afford to have another three-point quarter.