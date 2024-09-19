Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is reportedly preparing to submit a bid for a WNBA expansion franchise, aiming to bring professional women's basketball back to Houston. According to sources familiar with the matter, Fertitta’s proposal is expected to be made within the next few weeks. The timeline for when the WNBA will officially award its next expansion team is not yet clear, but the league is expected to provide feedback on initial bids this fall.

Fertitta confirmed his interest in acquiring a WNBA franchise in a statement Thursday to Michael Shapiro of the Houston Chronicle.

“I have been in active conversations with the league about the opportunity to bring a WNBA expansion team back to Houston,” he said. “There is such great excitement surrounding the WNBA and women's sports, and with Houston's passionate and dedicated fan base, it makes us an ideal fit.”

The WNBA recently announced a series of expansions, including the addition of a Portland WNBA franchise in 2026, marking the league’s 15th team. That move followed previous announcements that teams in San Francisco (Golden State Valkyries) and Toronto will also join the WNBA in the coming years. By 2028, the league plans to have 16 teams, a notable increase from the current 12.

WNBA Houston expansion team could revive Comets brand

Houston, which once housed the iconic Houston Comets, is expected to have a strong bid in the competition for the next WNBA team. The Comets dominated the league’s early years, winning four consecutive titles from 1997 to 2001, led by WNBA legends like Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes, and Tina Thompson. The franchise, however, was dissolved in 2008 after several ownership changes and declining attendance. Fertitta’s potential bid would likely seek to revive the Comets brand, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Fertitta’s bid faces stiff competition, with other cities like Denver, Nashville, Philadelphia and Miami also vying for expansion teams. However, Fertitta’s ownership of the Rockets and his ties to the local sports network, Space City Home Network, may give his bid an advantage. The proposed Houston team would likely play at the Rockets’ home arena, Toyota Center, and could share the NBA team’s practice facilities. This infrastructure could offer a significant edge over other bids.

The WNBA’s recent expansion announcements have come at a time of unprecedented popularity for women’s basketball. The league has seen increased television viewership and attendance, driven by a talented pool of stars, including recent college standouts like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The 2024 season’s rookie class has been particularly strong, drawing attention from both domestic and international fans.

Fertitta's ambition to bring a WNBA team back to Houston comes as the league continues to expand into new markets. The Portland expansion, led by Raj Sports, and the Toronto franchise represent the WNBA's ongoing growth. Both teams are set to begin play in 2026, and Portland’s ownership paid $125 million for the rights to the new team. Meanwhile, the Valkyries are set to start playing next season. With the WNBA aiming for 16 teams by 2028, Houston's chances of securing the next expansion team appear strong.