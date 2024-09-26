The WNBA has seen an unprecedented level of popularity in 2024, and Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has contributed to the surge. Clark had an incredible debut season and as a result, was unanimously named the AP Rookie of the Year and earned a spot on the All-WNBA First Team. ESPN First Take analyst Shannon Sharpe has shared several opinions on the dynamic between Clark and the WNBA. He became caught in an interesting X (Twitter) back and forth in late September.

Sharpe's social media beef started when he defended himself against those who claimed he gives Caitlin Clark more credit for the WNBA's rise than players from the past:

“[Fans and analysts] have tried to minimize [Caitlin Clark], saying [I'm] ‘giving her all this credit. What about the women that came before her?' What the women that came before her, what they did cannot be taken away. That ain't got nothing to do with Caitlin Clark… You can't minimize what Maya Moore, or Candace Parker, or Lisa Leslie, or Lauren Jackson, or Diana Taurasi, or Simone Augustus or any of the other great players have done,” Sharpe said on an episode of First Take.

An X (formerly Twitter) user responded to Shannon Sharpe's message saying his issue is that Sharpe “never speaks on the disrespect the rest of the women of the W experienced.”

Sharpe gave a straightforward response:

“That's your issue not mine. I have no issue with anything I've said in regards 2 WNBA and its players past or present.”

The discourse continued with another user adding, “Oh I'm sure you don't [have an issue].”

Sharpe fired back again:

“Why are you on my page? Don't you have another horse 2 rob of his hair? Stop trying 2 kill my vibe,” Sharpe replied.

It does not look like Shannon Sharpe will be backing down from his WNBA takes any time soon. The discourse will only grow as the new age of league stars continues to show their talents with contributions from other players and the legends of past.