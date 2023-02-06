The dust has nearly settled in WNBA free agency with most of the big name players and key free agents having signed already. That doesn’t mean there aren’t quality players still available. For teams still looking to fill out the end of their rosters and bring in players capable of stepping up in case of injuries or emergencies, there are still decent players available in WNBA free agency. The Los Angeles Sparks made a move on Sunday to bring in one of those players in veteran guard Layshia Clarendon as per Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports and Winsidr.

Layshia Clarendon has signed with the Los Angeles Sparks, sources confirm to @Winsidr — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) February 5, 2023

Layshia Clarendon joins the Sparks after not having played last season. They were in training camp with the Minnesota Lynx but was cut prior to the start of the season and they did not sign with another team. Clarendon last played for the Lynx in 2021 and had a solid season despite ending the year with injury issues. That year, Clarendon averaged 10.4 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from the three-point line in 21 games, including 20 starts for the Lynx.

Throughout their career, Clarendon has been able to play both guard positions and they will bring a veteran presence and locker-room leadership to the Sparks. They hold career averages of 7.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists with shooting splits of 42.4 percent shooting from the field and 29.4 percent shooting from three-point range. Clarendon has also played for the Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream, Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty.