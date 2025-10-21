NBA commissioner Adam Silver promised a “big increase” in WNBA player salaries in the next collective bargaining agreement, but wouldn't guarantee players would see a higher percentage of the league's revenue.

That has been one of the main sticking points from the players' perspectives. In the NBA, the league's salary cap is determined by revenue, with about half of it going to the players. That's not the case in the WNBA, where an annual salary cap increase is fixed far ahead of time and players only make about 10 percent.

“I think share isn't the right way to look at it because there's so much more revenue in the NBA,” Silver said in an appearance on the “Today Show.” “I think you should look at absolute numbers in terms of what they are making. They are going to get a big increase in this cycle of collective bargaining and they deserve it.”

The WNBPA did not take kindly to Silver's comments, posting the clip and writing “Don't want to share?” in the caption.

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum spoke about this issue as well in an August episode of her “All the Smoke” podcast, where she tried to clear up some misconceptions.

“A lot of times, the misinformation comes in where we're asking to be paid what the men are being paid,” she said. “That's not true. We're asking [for] the same percentage of revenue, or a similar percentage of revenue. Right now, that's not the case. And so, that's what we're fighting for.”

The players and the league have until October 31 to hammer out a new CBA or they risk a work stoppage. They could also agree to extend that deadline, but there's not much room for error this offseason. The WNBA still needs to hold its expansion draft for new 2026 teams, the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire. It must have a new CBA before then.