Rehab for her season-ending torn MCL injury has been tough for former Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham, who is currently an unrestricted free agent.

She took to her Instagram Stories to vent about her tough day in rehab, which caused her to joke about cutting “my leg off real quick.”

“[I'm] just getting done with rehab — knee rehab, that is, I should clarify — and it was one of those days that I could have just kicked everyone in the face,” Cunningham revealed. “I don't know why it was so hard today. Sometimes, BFR is so easy, and I can breeze right through it, like, you get used to it, but today, oh my gosh. You do 30 reps, take a break, and then you do 15, 15, and 15, so it's like four sets of whatever exercise, and no joke, today I struggled on every single one.

“It was rough. I need to go take a 10-hour nap and go lay by the pool. But I can't. I have a huge, busy day today, this is great,” she continued.

How Sophie Cunningham's injury rehab is going

While she had a rough day in rehab, progress is being made. In her follow-up post on her Instagram Stories, Cunningham revealed that she is starting to shoot again. “I did shoot today for the first time,” she told fans in the post.

Currently, Cunningham is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in her career. Cunningham did state her desire to stay with the Fever, but she will likely be open to other offers.

She spent the first six years of her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury. Cunningham was a three-time First-team All-SEC player from 2017 to 2019 while at Missouri. The Mercury drafted her with the first pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

After six seasons in Phoenix, the Mercury traded Cunningham to the Fever. She had to step up, starting 13 games and appearing in 30, due to injuries to other players like Caitlin Clark.

In her one season with the Fever, Cunningham averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and a steal per game. Fans will have to wait and see if she returns to the Fever for the 2026 season, which she appears to be on pace for.