As the WNBA moves into the 2025 offseason, the league finds itself at a crossroads. An unusually loaded free-agent class coincides with the impending expiration of the W's current collective bargaining agreement (CBA), creating a rare moment of transformation. Not only will teams and players be negotiating contracts, but they’ll also be doing so amid widespread uncertainty about the W's future salary structure, core designation rules, and revenue potential.

The 2025 WNBA offseason presents an extraordinary moment in the league’s history. A wealth of talented free agents combined with the expiring CBA creates a unique environment where player movement will be influenced not only by individual team dynamics but also by the larger structural changes on the horizon. This ranking will place the top free agents from the least likely to switch teams to the most, outlining who's expected to remain in their current situation and who is poised for a move.

36. A’ja Wilson, center

A’ja Wilson is arguably the league’s most stable superstar. Her dominant presence as a two-time WNBA Finals MVP and three-time champion anchors the Las Vegas Aces’ roster and identity. Beyond her elite talent, Wilson has cultivated strong ties within the organization and the community. She embodies the franchise’s future, and the Aces are expected to do everything possible to retain her. While salary cap pressures exist, Wilson’s importance supersedes most roster concerns, making her the least likely to leave.

35. Napheesa Collier, forward

Napheesa Collier’s role as a reliable forward who can stretch the floor and defend makes her a valuable asset. Her tenure with the Minnesota Lynx suggests a mutual interest in continuing the partnership. Collier remained the emotional and strategic leader of the Lynx throughout the 2025 season, continuing to elevate her game as one of the league’s premier two-way forwards.

Collier averaged strong numbers across the board and served as the anchor for her Lynx team. She has deep roots in the organization, both as a player and as a voice within the league, and has consistently expressed loyalty to the Lynx. Her off-court leadership and buy-in to the team’s vision make her less likely to leave in the immediate future.

34. Breanna Stewart, forward

Breanna Stewart has become the cornerstone of the New York Liberty, possessing a “core player” designation. Her two-way excellence, leadership, and marketability make her irreplaceable. The Liberty have built a championship contender around her, and Stewart’s commitment to the franchise appears unwavering. Barring a seismic organizational shift, Stewart’s departure is highly improbable.

33. Sabrina Ionescu, guard

Sabrina Ionescu has emerged as a franchise player alongside Stewart. Her development into an All-Star point guard aligns with New York’s long-term vision. While there is always potential for curiosity from other teams and lucrative offers, Ionescu’s comfort in New York and the team’s competitive direction reduce the likelihood of her leaving. She is more likely to stay in the city.

32. Chelsea Gray, guard

Chelsea Gray is a seasoned veteran with championship experience and high basketball IQ. However, salary constraints might limit the Aces’ ability to keep her long term. Gray could be viewed as a valuable short-term signing for a contender.

31. Courtney Williams, guard

Courtney Williams is known for her scoring bursts and versatility but has struggled with consistency the past season. As a result, she is a possible candidate for movement if Minnesota chooses to regroup in a new direction, especially if other teams target her shooting and slashing ability and require a better system fit.

30. Allisha Gray, guard

Allisha Gray delivered another strong two-way season for the Atlanta Dream in 2025, cementing her status as one of the league’s most reliable perimeter players. Known for her smooth scoring ability and physical defense, Gray has been a steadying presence for a Dream team still seeking to break into true contention.

While she has fit well in Atlanta, the team’s stalled progress in the 2025 playoffs and roster inconsistencies could push Gray to evaluate her options. Now entering the prime of her career, she may seek a franchise with a clearer championship trajectory or more defined offensive structure. She is not as likely to leave, but Gray could consider a move in free agency if the right situation presents itself.

29. Jackie Young, guard

Jackie Young is one of the candidates the Aces could move on from due to their salary cap restrictions and deeper backcourt talent. While a key contributor, Young’s departure is considered a possibility if necessary as the Aces prioritize salary and roster balance in their repeat bid.

28. Alyssa Thomas, forward

Alyssa Thomas is a rugged competitor with exceptional basketball IQ and an ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor. Her value to the Phoenix Mercury is high, but age and wear may influence both the team’s and her own plans.

Thomas may consider switching to a team with a better championship window or a less demanding role. Overall, though, she is expected to remain with the Mercury for at least the near future.

27. Kelsey Plum, guard

Kelsey Plum is a talented guard who has contributed as a main scorer and playmaker for the Los Angeles Sparks. Her 2025 campaign marked a major turning point in her career, both in terms of individual achievement and long‑term fit. But despite her stellar individual numbers, the team’s trajectory possibly brought up notable questions about her long‑term alignment. The Sparks missed the playoffs, finishing 21‑23, and the season featured periods of inconsistency and growing pains.

Plum remains a strong candidate to stay with the Sparks in the near term, given her recent arrival and commitment to the team’s future. However, her high value and the Sparks' uncertainty around immediate contention increase the possibility of a move compared to many of her fellow stars.

26. Tina Charles, center

Tina Charles, a seasoned veteran and former MVP, offers inside scoring and rebounding. She chose to return to the team that drafted her in the Connecticut Sun to contribute her veteran presence to a rebuilding squad instead of chasing a ring.

However, at this stage of her career, she may seek a role where she can contribute efficiently without heavy minutes. If the Sun's timeline doesn’t match her goals or if salary cap logistics intervene, Charles could pursue a move, but overall she is more likely to stay than not.

25. Rhyne Howard, foward

Rhyne Howard continues to be a centerpiece in Atlanta’s long-term vision. Her 2025 season was another step forward, showcasing her elite shot-making, defensive versatility, and ability to carry the offensive load. Still on her rookie-scale contract, Howard is not a traditional unrestricted free agent, but with the looming expiration of the CBA and a potential overhaul of player movement rules, the landscape could shift.

If the Dream fail to stay competitive, Howard may eventually look for a better-supported environment to match her star potential. While a departure in 2025 is not as likely, the Dream must prove they’re serious about contending if they hope to keep her long-term.

24. Dearica Hamby, forward

Dearica Hamby was a dominant force for the Sparks in 2025, delivering one of the most efficient and impactful campaigns of her career. Her elevated production and leadership role came at a time when the Sparks were still rebuilding, and she became a key foundational piece in their forward‑looking vision.

Hamby’s contract extension through 2025 offered stability, and her buy‑in to the organization’s long‑term plan has been clear. Despite the team not yet becoming a top contender, Hamby’s own trajectory is upward — her value is high, and she is firmly embedded in LA's future. The fit, the production, and the contract all suggest she is more likely to stay than to depart.

23. Kelsey Mitchell, forward

Kelsey Mitchell is a prolific scorer for the Indiana Fever, and the team will mostly likely be clammering to re-sign her to a longer-term deal. But the return of stars like Caitlin Clark places her in a somewhat precarious position.

If Indiana prioritizes building around Clark and other emerging talent, Mitchell could consider seeking a more prominent role with another franchise. While she remains productive, the team’s potential future plans cast some doubt on her staying long term.

22. Brittney Griner, center

Brittney Griner’s journey with the Dream has been a pivotal storyline in her career resurgence. While she remains a dominant interior presence, Atlanta's current regrouping phase could push her to consider offers from more immediate contenders. Griner’s desire to compete for championships and maximize the final peak years of her career make her moderately likely to switch teams.

21. Jewell Loyd, guard

Jewell Loyd is a prolific scorer and veteran presence who majorly adjusted her game to help the Aces' surge to a third championship in four years. But with the Aces’ perimeter core already featuring elite options, her touches and usage were sometimes limited, and she often had to adapt to playing more off the ball.

Loyd’s big-shot ability, veteran presence, and proven track record make her a valuable piece, especially for teams that prioritize playoff scoring depth. She is not among the most secure stars in the league, but Loyd’s 2025 season boosted her relevance and negotiating power. Her chances of leaving are less likely but not off the table.

20. Satou Sabally, forward

Satou Sabally took on a more prominent role after joining the Mercury from the Dallas Wings, showcasing her versatility as a forward who can stretch the floor and contribute defensively. Despite flashes of her high potential and athleticism, Sabally’s season was marked by some inconsistency, moments of adjustment, and injury as she integrated more fully into Phoenix’s evolving roster.

While she remains a valuable piece, the combination of team regrouping after a tough Finals loss and her own desire to maximize her impact means she could be motivated to explore free agency for a fresh opportunity.

19. Jonquel Jones, center

Jonquel Jones provides the Liberty with a versatile frontcourt presence, capable of scoring, rebounding, and defending. Despite some injury setbacks, Jones has been integral to the Liberty’s rotation and championship aspirations.

Jones has not been linked strongly to free agency rumors, and New York’s investment in her indicates a desire to retain her services. Jones is expected to stay, but after the shocking decision to move on from championship-winning head coach Sandy Brondello, unforeseen roster upheavals could realistically happen.

18. Natasha Cloud, guard

Natasha Cloud provides steady leadership and defensive intensity for the Liberty. Her style and veteran presence align well with New York's culture. But with the team undergoing changes and having to balance contracts, there is a moderate chance Cloud could be moved or choose free agency for a fresh start, particularly if the Liberty fail to maintain a playoff-caliber roster.

17. Kayla McBride, guard

Kayla McBride’s sharpshooting and veteran leadership are assets, but contract decisions and team direction could push her to test free agency. Her desire to win and capitalize on her talent puts her moderately high on the list of potential movers.

16. Alanna Smith, forward

Alanna Smith is a young, two-way player with big potential, and while she's gelled well with the Lynx, she may seek a team that provides and more cohesive fit and development opportunities. This makes her moderately likely to change teams in free agency.

15. Nneka Ogwumike, forward

Nneka Ogwumike brings veteran savvy and championship experience but is approaching the later stage of her career. If her the Seattle Storm aren’t a contender next year or her role diminishes, she may seek a move to compete for another title or a better situational fit.

14. Bri Jones, center

Bri Jones’s shared role with Griner in Atlanta last season could mean that she will seek a fresh start with a team that can offer her a more prominent role.

13. Brittney Sykes, guard

Brittney Sykes has carved out a valuable role in the W due to her athleticism and defensive versatility. She fits well in competitive lineups but may be influenced by contract offers and playing time availability. While a change of scenery from Seattle is possible, she just arrived in 2025 and could become a consistent presence, keeping her chances of leaving in the middle of the pack.

12. Azurá Stevens, center

Azurá Stevens is a young, athletic big who contributes on both ends, especially with shot-blocking. Finding the right long-term fit and consistent playing time may lead her to move. Although it's not certain, Stevens’s future may lie with a different franchise looking to fully harness her potential.

11. Kahleah Copper, forward

Kahleah Copper’s ascent to a leadership role with the Mercury makes her a valuable asset. But Phoenix's uncertain timeline for future contention may lead Copper to consider a move to a more prepared championship contender. There's a fair chance she could switch teams if the opportunity presents itself.

10. Natasha Howard, forward

Natasha Howard’s versatile skill set makes her an asset to any roster. However, with the Fever's salary considerations prioritizing other pieces in their lineup, she may face a situation where moving is the best option to maximize both role and earnings. Her likelihood of this happening will be based on Indiana's team needs and personal preferences.

9. Gabby Williams, forward

Gabby Williams offers solid two-way ability and flexibility on the wing. She's valuable, but she competes in a league that possesses a depth of wings with strong defensive capabilities. As a result, roster shifts and team direction changes might lead Williams to seek new opportunities outside of Seattle.

8. Marina Mabrey, guard

Marina Mabrey’s role in Connecticut has fluctuated, and while she offers offensive upside and experience, she has struggled to find a consistent fit, which led her to request a trade nearly a year ago.

Mabrey has shown some willingness to adjust to staying with the Sun, but given her skill set, she is still likely to move to a team that can offer her a more defined role and stability, making her a strong candidate for a location change.

7. Skylar Diggins, guard

After injury recovery and team transitions, Skylar Diggins is highly motivated to join a championship contender. With her elite playmaking and scoring ability, many teams would court her aggressively, making her a strong candidate to leave the Storm if the right opportunity arises.

6. Ezi Magbegor, center

Ezi Magbegor’s youth, length, and defensive prowess make her an intriguing player. However, if the Storm's timeline remains unclear or their system does not fully utilize her skills, she is likely candidate to move in search of a better fit on a more consistent team.

5. Ariel Atkins, guard

Ariel Atkins’s solid defense and playoff experience make her an attractive target, but Chicago's instability could push her toward free agency in search of a clearer championship path.

4. Shakira Austin, center

Shakira Austin’s youth and shot-blocking ability give her value, but the Washintgon Mystics are deep in a rebuild, so she may seek to join a contender. Her high upside increases her chances of moving.

3. Dijonai Carrington, guard

Dijonai Carrington’s defensive tenacity and hustle make her a valuable asset on the market once she's healthy. She's a good fit with the Lynx and barely got a chance to gel with the team, but if other clubs are looking to bolster their perimeter defense, Carrington could be a prime target.

2. Naz Hillmon, forward

Naz Hillmon’s energy and rebounding are strengths, but to grow offensively, she may need a new environment. Her likelihood to move is high as she seeks a larger role outside of Atlanta.

1. Arike Ogunbowale, guard

Arike Ogunbowale, one of the league’s most explosive scorers, tops the list as the most likely to switch teams. Dallas' rebuild, style of play mismatches, struggling roster chemistry, competition for playing time, and a desire to join a true contender all contribute to her strong possibility of Ogunbowale relocating in WNBA free agency.

The 2025 CBA's impact on player movement

Beyond individual considerations, the looming expiration of the current WNBA CBA casts a significant shadow over all negotiations. The collective bargaining process will likely reshape salary caps, revenue sharing, free agency rules, and player benefits, fundamentally altering the economics of the league. Players and their agents are acutely aware that the current financial framework is restrictive compared to the expected improvements in the next CBA.

One particularly controversial aspect of the existing agreement is the “core designation,” which allows teams to restrict a star free agent’s ability to explore offers elsewhere. While this mechanism helps teams retain marquee players like Stewart, it also limits player freedom and bargaining power. Many players have expressed frustration with the rule, and it is expected that future negotiations will either reform or eliminate it.

In anticipation of the new CBA, many players opted for shorter contracts or, “bridge deals,” that kept them flexible for the new agreement when goes into effect. The market dynamics of 2025 reflect this caution, which is what led to the abundance of notable free agents this offseason. Rather than locking into long-term deals under outdated terms, players prefered contracts that allow them to capitalize on expected salary cap increases and improved free agency mechanisms.

Player decisions are now shaped not just by salary, but by organizational stability, coaching, media exposure, and off-court opportunities. The WNBA’s growing profile means that players are weighing factors such as team culture, player development resources, market size, and endorsement potential more heavily than ever before.

Age and career trajectory also weigh heavily on decisions. Veterans in the twilight of their careers often seek one last championship or a final substantial payday, while younger players look for developmental fit and long-term stability. Mid-career stars, aware they are entering their prime earning years, seek contracts and roles that maximize both their performance and compensation.

The 2025 free agency period represents a pivotal moment not just for individual players and franchises but for the league itself. The WNBA will emerge transformed — its identity, competitive balance, and financial structures will be reshaped by the choices made in this unprecedented offseason.

The 2025 WNBA offseason will be shaped by a complex interplay of player ambitions, team strategies, and the impending CBA negotiations. While stars like Wilson and Stewart are expected to remain firmly rooted, many key players face varying degrees of uncertainty about their futures.

From the relative stability of veterans like Thomas to the likely moves of explosive talents such as Ogunbowale, the upcoming WNBA free agency period promises to reshape the league's landscape for years to come.