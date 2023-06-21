WNBA history was made Tuesday night in the Dallas Wings' 85-73 win over the Atlanta Dream. There were 10 technical fouls issued during the game, the most in a WNBA regular season contest according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Six of those fouls were given to the Wings, four to the Dream. There were five defensive 3-second violations called, one delay of game and four individual techs, the last given to Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale late in the fourth quarter.

Wings head coach Latricia Trammell said she's “never seen anything like it” and did not get much explanation from the WNBA referees about what was said to warrant some of the fouls.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I've heard about 10 different things, but I'm not exactly sure,” Trammell said. “We'll turn some clips in [to the league]; that's usually how we do it. [Dallas president and CEO] Greg [Bibb] will get some clarity on certain parts of the game. We've just got to continue to keep our composure no matter what call is made and just continue to move forward.”

Though 10 technical fouls in any basketball is rare, more than half of them were for in-game, basketball-related violations given to the teams as a whole. One would think things weren’t too contentious then, but four individual technicals is also a large number in one WNBA game.

Ogunbowale's cross-court exit led to her hyping up the crowd and stopping for an autograph, which added to the excitement and flair of the contest. The Wings snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 6-6 while the Dream fell to 5-6.