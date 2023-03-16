The Dallas Wings had a decent season last year finishing at 18-18 which was an improvement from the 14-18 they finished the season before. They made the playoffs but lost in the first round to the Connecticut Sun. The Wings will have a new coach this season in Latricia Trammell who had been an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Sparks for the past couple of seasons. For the Wings to take another step forward and possibly win a playoff series, they will need continued development from second-year guard Veronica Burton. Burton joined SiriusXM NBA Radio this week to discuss the adjustments she had to make to the WNBA and what she’s been working on heading into her second season in the league.

The WNBA season is right around the corner! Dallas Wings guard, Veronica Burton, joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine to discuss her first season with the Wings and what's ahead for the team this season!@DallasWings | @WNBA | @Veronicaab22 pic.twitter.com/LQhCzjVuY4 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) March 15, 2023

“It was definitely a great kind of learning experience and adjustments. I think you kind of just really get thrown into it really quickly. I had two days after the draft to kind of get situated in Dallas and get used to kind of being a professional,” Burton said. “I think over time it just gets easier and easier.”

Last season Burton played in 36 games for the Wings including six starts. She averaged 2.6 points per game, 1.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists with shooting splits of 32.9 percent from the field, 27.9 percent from the three-point line and 100 percent from the free-throw line. There are a couple of things Burton has been working on heading into her second WNBA season.

“We’ve got a new coaching staff so I’m just getting used to that and getting to know them better,” Burton said. “I’m just kind of trying to get better, a more consistent jump shot from the outside, kind of add more moves to my bag, a lot of change of speed, change of pace type of stuff to get to the rim better.”