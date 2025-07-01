ARLINGTON, TX — Arike Ogunbowale is dealing with a thumb injury, Dallas Wings head coach Chris Koclanes confirmed after practice on Tuesday. Koclanes provided an update on the situation after Ogunbowale was held out of practice.

“Hurt her hand in that game there (against the Washington Mystics on Saturday),” Koclanes told reporters. “So just being extremely cautious and waiting for more news from the medical team on what that looks like long-term.”

When asked if it was a thumb injury, Koclanes said, “yeah, thumb.”

Ogunbowale has endured ups and downs in 2025. She has appeared in all 18 games the Wings have played up to this point, however. Will that change on Thursday at home against the Phoenix Mercury? It remains to be seen, but her practice status on Tuesday is obviously not ideal for her chances of participating in the game.

With that being said, the Wings will practice once again on Wednesday. Ogunbowale's chances of playing Thursday will increase if she is able to participate during Wednesday's practice. At the moment, the severity of her thumb concern is uncertain, so her injury status will be worth closely monitoring.

DiJonai Carrington has been dealing with a rib injury. The Wings are hoping that she can return soon. Carrington partially participated in Tuesday's practice.

The Wings hold a 5-13 overall record. The Mercury, meanwhile, are 12-5. Dallas sits in last place in the Western Conference while Phoenix is second. Still, the Wings could pull off an upset at home on Thursday night. They feature enough talent to get the job done.

Of course, having both Arike Ogunbowale and Dijonai Carrington available would help matters to say the least. Their availability at practice on Wednesday will prove to be crucial ahead of Thursday night's matchup.

The Wings will host the Mercury on Thursday evening at 8 PM EST.