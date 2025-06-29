ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings are getting closer to being at almost full strength. Paige Bueckers missed Saturday's 79-71 win against the Washington Mystics due to a knee injury, but head coach Chris Koclanes said it was a “precautionary” move in the second of a back-to-back. Barring a setback, Bueckers will likely return for Dallas' next contest against the Phoenix Mercury. Centers Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsoder are expected to return from EuroBasket ahead of the game as well. However, will DiJonai Carrington — who is dealing with a rib injury — be available on Thursday?

“Unique, just being extremely cautious and trusting our medical team,” Koclanes said of Carrington's injury situation while speaking to reporters before Saturday's contest. “But encouraged that she will be back on the floor sooner than you think.”

Koclanes' comments hint at a return coming in the near future. He did not provide a specific timeline, but one has to imagine that Carrington could possibly return on Thursday.

It is also worth mentioning that Carrington has been listed as doubtful before each of the Wings' past two games. The fact that she wasn't immediately ruled out before either matchup suggests she could be trending in the right direction.

There is still uncertainty swirling around the situation. Carrington's practice availability during the first portion of the week before Thursday will go a long way towards determining whether or not she will be available against the Mercury. Even if she is ruled out on Thursday, Koclanes' “sooner than you think” message provides hope that it won't be a long-term injury absence.

Thursday's matchup represents the final contest of a four-game home stand for the Wings. Dallas will depart for a three-game road trip next Monday, with matchups scheduled in Phoenix, Chicago and Indiana. As for Thursday's home game, tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM EST.