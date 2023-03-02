The dust from WNBA free agency has largely settled with a few big name signings still occuring. Most of the signings happening now are training camp contracts but the way WNBA contracts are set up, a bunch of players invited to camp have a legit shot at making the final regular season roster. WNBA teams are allowed a maximum of 12 players on a roster and due to the WNBA’s salary cap, many of those players on camp contracts end up making the team. The Dallas Wings made a move this week to add to their roster in WNBA free agency with the addition of former first round pick Kitija Laksa as per Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports and Winsidr.

Kitija Laksa has signed a training camp contract with the Dallas Wings. @Winsidr …And I LOVE it. — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) February 28, 2023

Kitija Laksa was originally drafted by the Seattle Storm with the 11th pick in the 2020 draft. That was the year the WNBA season was played in the bubble in Bradenton, FL and there was no training camp. As a result, many would-be WNBA rookies were cut before the start of the season with no real opportunity to showcase themselves in a regular training camp and preseason. Laksa was one of those players and she’s been playing professionally overseas since then.

Laksa spent four seasons at the University of South Florida but had her senior year cut short due to a knee injury. She’s a good three-point shooter with a college career mark of 39.1 percent from the three-point line. The Wings have 11 players currently under contract in some form and so Laksa has a real opportunity to make it past training camp.